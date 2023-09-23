Suspects in Muslim women's clothes rob 2 nail salons at gunpoint; 1 employee shot: sources

article

Nail salons in Philadelphia are on edge after two of them were robbed at gunpoint by, what appears, to be the same suspect. And, during one of the holdups, an employee was shot.

Two men, dressed in women’s Muslim clothing, robbed a nail salon Saturday. The owner said her employee was shot in the chaos.

"Really dangerous around here. I really scared now," the owner said.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 in the evening on the 2400 block of Aramingo Avenue. The owner, out of fear for her safety, asked that her identity be hidden. "One guy come, get all the cash. Then, after they get the money, they shoot one bullet in the wall."

While trying to flag down help outside, the assailants shot a 43-year-old employee in her leg and foot. "I got the employee to the hospital right away, but I feel really bad for her."

Happy Family Nail, on West Girard, also says they were the victim of a similar robbery Saturday, around 4:15 p.m. The employees did not want to talk on camera, but did say they were forced into the back room while their money and purses were stolen.

Sources tell FOX 29 the suspect description in both robberies is exactly the same.

"They cover the face from head to toe. They cover everything, you can’t see anything," the owner said.

Both salons were open Sunday hoping to make back some of the money stolen Saturday. They have an added comment for the people who committed the robbery, "Please Stop it. We work hard to get money."

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.



