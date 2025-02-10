Suspects open fire on vehicle as double homicide erupts on Philadelphia street: police

article

Two men are dead, and two suspects are still at large after dozens of shots were fired in Philadelphia's Olney section early Monday morning.

What we know:

Both victims were fatally shot multiple times at Adams Avenue and Claridge Street around 3:30 a.m.

A 30-year-old man, identified as Rudy Reyes, was found in the passenger seat of a Jeep SUV, while a 32-year-old man was lying next to the vehicle. He was identified as Wesley Toribio-Diaz.

Police say a white sedan was seen pulling up next to the Jeep in video captured at the scene.

Two suspects got out and opened fire on the Jeep before driving off, according to authorities.

At least 55 shots were fired, and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

What we don't know:

The motive for the deadly shooting is still unknown, along with any descriptions of the suspects. They were last seen near Adams Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.