Only on FOX 29: Video catches sneaky Pride flag removal from Civil War Monument in Doylestown

Central Bucks Regional Police Department is looking for a suspect(s) seen in an exclusive FOX 29 surveillance video stealing a Pride flag in Doylestown.

On Thursday at around 1:50 a.m., unknown suspect(s) was captured cutting the rope on the Civil War Monument flag pole located at the intersection of N. Main Street at E. Court Street in Doylestown, causing the United States flag and Pride flag to drop to the ground.

In the FOX 29 exclusive video, surveillance footage captured the incident:

The suspect(s) removed the Pride flag from the clips and scurried away with it, leaving the United States flag behind and lying on the ground.

The clip shows a motorcycle and suspect(s) with flashlights around the monument at the time of the theft.