Suspects sought after man abducted from home in Crescentville,police say

Police are investigating the abduction of a man in the Crescentville section of the city.

At approximately 6:12 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 600 block of Adams Avenue for report of an abduction.

Officials learned that a 46-year-old man had just returned home from the Park Casino in Bensalem around 1 a.m. He noted that there was a U-Haul van parked out from out front of his home.

As he headed inside of his home, the victim was approached by three unknown men who wore gloves and masks. They grabbed the victim and put him in the back of the van.

The victim told police that he was reportedly taken to a basement at an unknown location, tied up, and then the suspects demanded information from him on where he hid money in his home. In the meantime, the other offenders were searching inside hi home.

Afterwards, the victim stated the suspects then put him back in the van and let him go in the area of 9th and Wellens Street.

The victim walked home and called police. During the abduction and subsequent theft, the suspects reportedly stole money from the victim's home and person. They also took a 9mm handgun, several debit and credit cards, a pair of sneakers and several house keys.

According to the victim, at one point at least one of the suspects threatened to kill him if he called the police and pointed a handgun at his head. He also explained that he had been punched in the face twice during the incident.

The suspects are described as being four black males who wore full masks covering their faces and gloves.

