Suspects sought after opening fire, striking several homes in North Philadelphia: police

The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is investigating a shooting in the North Philadelphia section of the city.

According to police, On Friday around 7:30 p.m., suspects got out of a dark colored SUV and fired several shots on the 1500 block of Croskey Way.

Authorities say no one was reported injured, but the gunfire struck several homes in the area.

Police say the suspects arrived and fled the scene in a dark-colored, late model SUV that is believed to be an Accura.

Philadelphia Police released surveillance video of the shooting in hopes that someone could identify the shooters or share information about the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.