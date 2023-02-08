Suspects sought after teens shot walking down Olney street in broad daylight, police say

article

Two teenagers were walking in a Philadelphia neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire in broad daylight last month.

The shots rang out on the 5800 block of Lawrence Street in Olney during the afternoon of January 29.

Police say a 17-year-old male victim and 18-year-old female victim were both shot once after an argument with a male suspect.

Both were said to be in stable condition.

The alleged shooter and another suspect both fled after the shooting.