Suspects sought in January shooting that left man dead in South Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men they say were involved in a deadly shooting in January.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. back on January 15 on the 2000 block of West Snyder Avenue.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and face. Responding medics transported him to Jefferson Hospital where he later died.

Police have now released surveillance footage that shows two men they believe may have been involved in the deadly incident.

MORE:

Prosecutors file murder charges in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police corporal

Advertisement

Philadelphia police to delay arrests for certain non-violent crimes

The suspects have been described as two black males who are both approximately 20-years-old. They arrived on the scene in a light-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact police.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP