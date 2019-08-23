Suspects sought in North Philadelphia armed carjacking

Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole a woman's car at gunpoint in North Philadelphia last weekend.

Authorities say that the pair approached a 21-year-old woman who was entering her vehicle on the 2000 block of North 9th Street the morning of August 18.

According to police, one of the suspects held a handgun to the woman's stomach and demanded that she exit the car. The woman got out of the car and the suspects drove away with her wallet and belongings still in the vehicle.

The woman ran to Temple Police Department to report the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact detectives at 215-686-8477.