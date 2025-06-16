FIFA Club World Cup kicks off at Lincoln Financial Field

The Brief FIFA Club World Cup kicks of in 16 cities across North America including Philadelphia. Fans from all over the world arrived for eight games at Lincoln Financial Field. Tournament considered a "prelude" to FIFA World Cup 2026.



Tens of thousands of screaming fans poured into Lincoln Financial Field for Monday night "futbol" for the opening of the FIFA Club World Cup.

What we know:

The parking lots were packed.

The fans arrived hours early and there was even a parade.

It wasn’t an Eagles tailgate but it sort of felt like it.

The rally cries for both Flamengo of Brazil and Esperance de Tunis from Tunisia could be heard throughout the Sports Complex.

Monday was the first of eight matches featuring some of the best professional club teams from around the world. The tournament is a first for the United States.

"For us to have them come here and be able to come here and celebrate and show the world what Flamengo is it’s an honor" said Flamengo fan Natalia Lanzelotti of Newark, New Jersey.

While Flamengo fans took over the Art Museum and Reading Terminal Market with their fight cheers and whistles while Esperance fans flocked to FDR park where thousands cheered and waved flags for their team in a football tailgate with international flavor.

What they're saying:

"It’s the first time I go to a match for a Tunisian club. It’s my favorite club" said one 10-year-old boy from Tunisia.



"The stadium is manifique. It’s very beautiful we don’t have stadiums like this in Tunisia" said Amel Aiegreg of Tunisia.



"My team is awesome. I love Flamengo. Everyone from Brazil. Flamengo is old Brazil" said Bruno Jesus, a Flamengo fan from Newark.

What's next:

The matches are a prelude to next summer’s bigger FIFA World Cup 2026, being played at 16 venues across North America.

If Monday night was any indication, Philly is ready for some soccer.

There will be seven more games over the next few weeks, ending with a quarterfinals match on July 4.