Suspects used gift bags to steal thousands in items from Pennsylvania CVS stores: police

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a pair of suspects who they say stole over thousands in merchandise from local CVS Pharmacy stores by filling gift bags.

Investigators say the two suspects, seen in surveillance video dressed in dark clothes, stole approximately $1,200 worth of items from the CVS in Ambler.

The pair is accused of traveling to another CVS Pharmacy in Richboro that same night and using gift bags from the store to steal an estimated $4,000 worth of items.

Investigators say in each theft the suspect left the store parking lot in a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspects or thefts should contact police immediately.