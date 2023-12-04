Suspicious device forced entire block to evacuate in Philadelphia neighborhood: police
PHILADELPHIA - A scary situation unfolded in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood Sunday afternoon, with many questions still unanswered.
Police were called to a home on the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a person with a gun.
Once inside, they discovered a cardboard box with fuses coming out of it, according to authorities.
Residents were evacuated from their homes until the bomb squad arrived to clear the scene.
Officials have yet to release any details about what the device was, or if any arrests were made.