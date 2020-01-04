SWAT shoots, kills dog during search of NJ home

article

A New Jersey SWAT team member shot and killed a dog while executing a search warrant, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

The dog displayed aggressive behavior and the SWAT member shot the dog once, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office did not say why they were executing a search.

The New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice Internal Affairs Unit, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP