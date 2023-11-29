Sylvester Stallone is coming to Philadelphia for first-ever 'Rocky Day'

article

Yo, Philly! The time has come to run those steps again, but maybe this time with "Rocky" himself.

Sylvester Stallone is making his way back to the city where it all started as Philadelphia officially declares December 3 as "Rocky Day."

Sunday marks the 47th anniversary of the original "Rocky" movie's 1976 release.

Stallone is set to celebrate the occasion at the Parkway Visitor Center at 11 a.m.

The "Rocky Shop" will also open this weekend at the bottom of the Art Museum steps, right next to the iconic "Rocky" statue.

Fans can grab exclusive "Rocky" merchandise made in partnership with the Sly Stallone Shop.

Stallone will also be in town for the Eagles vs. 49ers showdown at Lincoln Financial Field - wonder if he'll make an appearance!