Philadelphia Winter Weather: How much snow fell during first flakes of the season?

It's not even winter, and the Philadelphia area has already gotten its first taste of snow - but how much did we actually get?

At the airport, just a "trace" of snow fell as snow showers made their way across the Delaware Valley Tuesday morning.

Here are the snow totals for the surrounding area:

Broomall: 1/10 inch

East Coventry: 3/10 inch

Furlong: 3/10 inch

Hamilton Square: 2/10 inch

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the one-day snow fall in East Coventry and Furlong equaled last year's total for Philadelphia.

The city has gone 668 days without an inch or more of snow, and yesterday didn't help that record!

However, the FOX 29 Weather Authority predicts this year's snowfall to reach 26 inches!