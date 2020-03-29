Taco Bell giving away free 'Doritos Locos' tacos to promote COVID-19 safety across America

article

On Tuesday, March 31 Taco Bell will be giving a free 'Doritos Locos Taco" to everyone in America.

Taco Bell's CEO says it is a way to thank everyone for showing up for their communities and to promote COVID-19 safety.

All guests who come through Taco Bell’s drive-thru are eligible for a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese 'Doritos Locos Taco.'

No purchase is necessary.

The offer is only available while supplies last and not for delivery, Taco Bell Corp. said in a statement.

Taco Bell expects to give away one million tacos. The fast-food chain is also donating $1 million dollars to "No Kid Hungry," a national campaign to end childhood hunger.

