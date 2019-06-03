Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18

It absolutely does not matter who you’re rooting for in the NBA Finals because the Golden State Warriors just scored free tacos for America.

Everyone gets a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to the Warriors' Game 2 victory over Toronto.

Whether your team wins or loses, Taco Bell is game to unite salty and joyous fans alike through a truly stressful NBA final.

“We're excited to partner with the league for the NBA Finals once again, allowing sports and taco fans nationwide to unite over one thing – rooting for tacos,” said Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp in a press release.

Taco Bell originally collaborated with the NBA to launch its first-ever “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” giveaway in 2016, in which the first game the road team wins will automatically win everyone in America a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Unfortunately for fans in Toronto, the giveaway is happening at all U.S. locations only on June 18 from 2-6 p.m., but a free Doritos Locos Taco might be worth the trip across the border.

