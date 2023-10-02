Take October! Phillies fans can grab postseason gear at Citizens Bank starting Tuesday

Philly is about to be a sea of red - and if you want in on the celebration, you better act fast!

The New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park has their shelves stocked and ready for the big day.

All the postseason gear will be ready for the taking when the shop opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Everything from shirts and sweatshirts, to caps and koozies, there's something for everyone - including the brand new "Take October" slogan.

Doors close at 4:30 p.m. for all fans not attending the game, so don't be late!