It's been one year since the tragic death of Atlanta rapper and Migos member, Takeoff, at a bowling alley in Houston. The star was loved by many and his death has changed the lives of those close to him.

The man accused of killing Takeoff, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested on Dec. 1, 2022, and posted his $1 million bond the next day. After his release, Clark was ordered to house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor.

One year later, Clark is no longer required to be on house arrest and not required to stay within the perimeters of his home.

The court released documents stating Clark is no longer required to wear a monitor but will have a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Patrick Clark

As part of the order, Clark must also appear in court on time, each time this case is set, unless the judge waives his appearance. In order for him to avoid arrest, he must not commit or be involved in any crimes or activities that could lead to his arrest.

Clark is also prohibited from contacting witnesses, victims, and family members of Takeoff, including J. Prince Jr., and Shakur Stevenson. The order also prohibits Clark from contacting J. Prince.

Court documents also say he can no longer come within 200 feet of residential, educational, or employment facilities, or any other location near the bowling alley where Takeoff was shot.

Takeoff - whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball - was one-third of the rap group, Migos, which included his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. The group rose to fame when their song Versace charted on the Billboard 100 in 2013.

Ball was raised in Lawrenceville, Georgia not far from the other members and his family, Quavo and Offset. The group initially began rapping in 2008 under the name Polo Club, but later changed to Migos.

During their career as a group, they released four studio albums, and their single "Bad and Boujee" on their second album Culture gave them their first number-one single in 2016.

Ball released the first and only project of his career called "The Last Rocket" on Nov. 2, 2018. The last Migos album Culture III was released in June 2021. Takeoff and Quavo released a collaborative album titled Only Built for Infinity Links on Oct. 7, 2022.

The album would be the last musical project released in Takeoff's life as he was shot and killed just 25 days later.

A private event was being held at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston and Takoeff was in attendance with his uncle, Quavo. According to officials, the event ended around 1 a.m., but around 40 people were still hanging around.

Houston police believe the shooting happened after a dice game on the third-floor balcony of the building where the bowling alley is. Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 officers responded to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one man dead with multiple shell casings on the first floor. Multiple others were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

"There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterward outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting," said HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow. "I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed."

Ball was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, Takeoff died from "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."

In video footage from TMZ, Quavo can be heard in an argument with someone with Takeoff not too far away from him. Top-rated boxer, Shakur Stevenson, is also seen standing next to Takeoff.

There is a discussion about basketball, with someone, possibly Quavo, saying "I don't get down like that." Moments later, you can hear the sound of multiple gunshots, and people are seen running from the bullets.

A Houston nurse spoke out after the shooting saying she heard the gunshots and ran toward the scene where she saw Quavo screaming.

"I thought that’s the victim, he's down," she said. "But when I got there, I looked at him (Takeoff)...his head was up, and his eyes were rolled back, fixed. I checked his pulse, his carotid pulse...the uncle was very distraught. After I told him, ‘no,’ I started crying, and he grabbed me, and he was like, ‘please,’ and I started bawling."

Atlanta hosted a memorial service for the beloved son, with many celebrities attending to pay their respects.

Takeoff's mother, Titania Davenport, filed a lawsuit in Harris County District Court against the bowling alley claiming they failed to provide adequate security on the night of the deadly shooting. Quavo's assistant, Joshua Washington, was one of the people wounded in the shooting and also filed a lawsuit against the business alleging they failed to provide sufficient security, screening measures, or emergency assistance both before and after the shooting.

Nearly a year after his death, Quavo has become a vocal advocate against gun violence. In September, he met with political figures and spoke on a panel about the issue during the Congressional Black Caucus legislative conference in Washington.

According to the Associated Press, Quavo said, "You don’t think nothing is going to happen." The rapper says it's necessary to create a safe environment for youth and has asked those in the industry for support, such as another rapper active in criminal justice remote, Meek Mill.

"We need to do better with the control of guns," Quavo said. "I’m kind of in a half-and-half place. Even police have guns. Unfortunately, some of the people in our culture and loved ones have been lost to police brutality. It’s all about choices and how we can put a filter on who can use these guns," he later said to the AP.

In 2022, The Rocket Foundation was launched in honor of Takeoff by Quavo and his family for programs aimed at community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

According to the foundation, the first round of funding will be split between four organizations: Community Justice Action Fund, H.O.P.E Hustlers, Live Free, and Offenders Alumni Association.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.