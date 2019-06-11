Target expands paid family leave, backup care benefits for store workers

article

Target announced Monday that it is expanding family care benefits for hourly and salaried employees at its stores and distribution centers, including those that are part-time.

Among the changes is a new family leave policy for workers who need more time off to care for their families—be it a new child or an ailing partner or parent. Under the new policy, team members will receive double the amount of paid time off when welcoming a new child into the family—on top of the medical leave employees already receive after giving birth. The policy goes into effect on June 30.

The Minneapolis-based retailer also said it is expanding backup care for child and elder care for instances such as when a school or daycare is closed or a sitter or care provider is sick. Beginning in the fall, employees will get 20 days of in-center child care or in-home child and elder care. The company already rolled out this program at its headquarters.

Target is also doubling the amount they will reimburse employees’ adoption or surrogacy fees—a benefit the company has offered for more than 10 years.

The changes in benefits come after Target has already increased its minimum wage to $13 an hour, with a goal of upping it to $15 by 2020.