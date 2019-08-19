Target launching new grocery brand Good & Gather

article

Target is adding a new flagship food brand to its grocery section.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced its new label, Good & Gather, which will feature 2,000 of its own products, everything from eggs to hummus. The items will be “without artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners, and high fructose corn syrup,” according to a news release.

Target expects to have 650 news products in stores by September 15, with more items to be available next year.