Teen accused of intentionally hitting police car, trying to stab officers in New Jersey

article

The Brief A Virginia 16-year-old is accused of intentionally striking a police car and trying to slash officers. The incident happened on Route 130 near Station Road in Florence Township on March 21. The unidentified teen was charged with several crimes, including first-degree attempted murder.



A Virginia teenager is facing charges after prosecutors say he intentionally slammed into a police car and tried to stab officers multiple times.

The 16-year-old is accused of causing an accident on Route 130 in Florence Township before ramming into the police car and "lunging" at an officer with a knife.

The unidentified teen was charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and several other charges.

What we know:

Prosecutors say on Mar. 21 an officer's patrol car was intentionally struck while responding to reports of an overturned vehicle on Route 130 near Station Road.

It's alleged that when the 16-year-old suspect exited the striking car, he ran towards the officers and "aggressively lunged" at them with a knife.

One of the officers, according to police, suffered facial injuries and lacerations to his torso while disarming and arresting the teen suspect.

It was later discovered that the teen caused the original accident and was behind the wheel of a stolen car.

The unnamed teen was charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and several other charges.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors have not said what motivated the teen to allegedly attack the officers.

The identity of the teen suspect is not being shared due to his age.