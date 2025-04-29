15-year-old boy critical after shooting near playground in Frankford: police

The Brief A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting broke out near a playground in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Police are questioning witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage in the area.



A teenage boy is in critical condition after police say a shooting occurred near a playground in Frankford Tuesday night.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

According to Philly police, just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 5200 block of Penn Street for a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Police rushed the teen to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Back at the scene, police say they discovered two spent shell casings and can determine at least two shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon.

At least 20-30 young adults were playing basketball at the playground on the west side of the street.

A large SEPTA bus depot is located near the scene. Police say a SEPTA bus was pulling out of the depot when the shooting took place. The bus driver told police he saw the shooter.

What's next:

Detectives are interviewing the bus driver and will look for the recordings from the SEPTA bus and the depot’s extensive exterior surveillance cameras.