Teen boy shot in the back in broad daylight in West Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, but his condition is unknown. Two people are currently in custody.



Two people are in custody after a teenage boy became the victim of a daytime shooting in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting outside a book store on South 52nd Street around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the back, and transported to a local hospital.

Police say two suspects have been taken into custody, and two firearms have been recovered from the scene.

What we don't know:

The boy's condition is still unknown at this time, along with a possible motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.