Teen boy shot in the back in broad daylight in West Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  February 25, 2025 12:05pm EST
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A 16-year-old boy was shot in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning.
    • He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, but his condition is unknown.
    • Two people are currently in custody.

PHILADELPHIA - Two people are in custody after a teenage boy became the victim of a daytime shooting in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting outside a book store on South 52nd Street around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the back, and transported to a local hospital.

Police say two suspects have been taken into custody, and two firearms have been recovered from the scene.

What we don't know:

The boy's condition is still unknown at this time, along with a possible motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

