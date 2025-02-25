Teen boy shot in the back in broad daylight in West Philadelphia: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - Two people are in custody after a teenage boy became the victim of a daytime shooting in West Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting outside a book store on South 52nd Street around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.
A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the back, and transported to a local hospital.
Police say two suspects have been taken into custody, and two firearms have been recovered from the scene.
What we don't know:
The boy's condition is still unknown at this time, along with a possible motive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.