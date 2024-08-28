Teen charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Camden

article

The Brief Prosecutors charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Brian Still, also 17. The deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on the 1100 block of Everett Street in Camden. The unnamed teen suspect is a Woodbury resident.



A New Jersey teenage was arrested in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of another teen in Camden earlier this week.

Prosecutors say the unnamed 17-year-old shot and killed Brian Still, also 17, Tuesday night on the 1100 block of Everett Street.

Officers from the Camden County Police Department found Still lying in the street just before 6 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Still was brought to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead.

The teen suspect, who police say is a Woodbury resident, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges less than a day later.