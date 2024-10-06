Teen crash victim honored by family, community with memorial scholarship foundation

The Tinicum Township community gathered in support of the Cole Gatti Scholarship Foundation over the weekend.

The scholarship fundraising event was held at the Fox Smith VFW Post 4845 Auxiliary on Saturday as local businesses stepped up and donated food and raffle baskets.

There was also a 50/50 raffle to raise scholarship funds.

"A million thank yous in a million worlds will never be enough for what everyone has done for Cole," said Jennifer Gatti, Cole’s mother.

Cole was tragically killed in a car crash on April 5, 2023, just a few months shy of his 17th birthday.

He attended Interboro High School and planned on going into the trade field. His parents said he was skilled in carpentry and had a growing interest in the electrician field.

"He loved to take things apart and put them back together. Anything that was working with his hands he was all about," said Jim Gatti, Cole’s father.

"Cole didn’t get a chance to do this and this is what he wanted. His dream was to get into a trade school or try and get a job within a union, and since he couldn’t do that we want to help students going into his path," said Jennifer.

Cole was also an animal lover, so the scholarships will also support students who are interested in the veterinary field.

His mother would also like to expand the financial support for students who want to enter the medical field.

Abbie Hilter grew up going to school with Cole and said she’s thankful to be part of a close-knit community that is keeping his memory alive.

As a dancer in her senior year of high school, Hilter chose to dedicate her solo performance to Cole.

"It was called chasing shadows, so basically I’m chasing his memory and I know he’s always going to be here with me, and even though I can’t see him I can always feel him," said Hilter.

Elementary school teacher Megan Cassidy also attended the fundraiser and said Cole was a teacher’s dream in the third grade.

"Cole was wonderful. Always wanted to help somebody," said Cassidy. "Cole’s a good kid because he comes from a good family."

If you’d like to show support to the Cole Gatti Memorial Scholarship Foundation, you can reach out to Jennifer Gatti at JenniferGatti37@yahoo.com or make a donation via Venmo.