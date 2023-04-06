'Cole is saving lives': Parents speak of Delaware County teen killed in Southwest Philly crash

A community in Delaware County is mourning the loss of a high school student, who died in a crash in Philadelphia, police say.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, officers notified investigators about the crash on Monday evening just before 9:45 p.m.

Authorities say the crash occurred on the 5000 block of Fort Mifflin Road in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials say a 2004 Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old was going north on Fort Mifflin Road. Two passengers were in the car, according to crash investigators.

At the same time, a 2018 Ford Econoline Penske vehicle was going south on Fort Mifflin Road, per police.

According to authorities, the driver of the Honda lost control, entered the southbound lane and struck the Penske vehicle head on.

The teen driver of the Honda and the passenger in the front seat sustained serious injuries, officials say.

The passenger in the back seat, later identified as 16-year-old Cole Gatti, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where officials say he died Wednesday afternoon.

"It’s very hard," Cole’s mom, Jennifer Gatti, sighed. "He was a one of a kind kid who was special from the moment he came into our lives."

Dad Jim Gatti continued, "I saw him Monday morning, but Monday afternoon, I only saw him on the security camera. Luckily, I was able to save those clips."

His parents say Cole was an old soul, including his taste in trucks. He was proud the day he bought his pickup truck, in October.

"Everything was old trucks, old cars. Nothing new," Jennifer said. "He’s got a 2003. I mean, he wanted a 1987 square body Chevy. I told him, ‘You’ll never find one,’ but that’s what he wanted."

He paid for it with money he earned on his own. His parents say he was always busy working with his hands and started a landscaping business at 9-years-old, now having over a dozen clients.

"He has father’s determination and to do things, get them fixed and to get it done right," Jennifer explained.

The driver of the Penske vehicle was not injured, according to police.

The Interboro School District posted about the crash, saying the three individuals involved were Interboro High School students.

"To the young kids, and I’m not preaching, just know you think you are invincible and I hope you take this and learn anything can happen at any time and to just think before you do," Jennifer said.

A GoFundMe for Cole has raised over $12,000 toward its $15,000 goal. Cole's family has received countless messages, saying Cole did a lot for the community.

"In honor of him, we made the decision to donate his organs and, luckily, there were matches," Jennifer said tearfully. "Cole is saving other lives."

Knowing Cole's legacy of serving others will carry on gives them comfort. Jennifer and Jim say they'll cherish the memories. His dad even using his son's favorite air freshener in his own truck.

"I wouldn't and my husband would not have it any other way and that gives us great peace, knowing he is helping other people," Jennifer added.

A second GoFundMe for Michael is over $3,500 as of Thursday night.