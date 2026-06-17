Teen critical after shooting in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was shot in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night.
What we know:
Police responded to the 2300 block of Margaret Street just before 7:30 p.m.
Officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk, barely conscious, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators say the suspect or suspects fired at the victim from a car as he and his friends were leaving a corner store.
That vehicle was later found unoccupied a short distance down the road.
What we don't know:
The victim has not yet been identified. Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects at this time.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.