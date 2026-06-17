Teen critical after shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

The Brief A teen is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the back Tuesday night. Police say the suspect or suspects opened fire from a passing vehicle. Authorities later located that vehicle nearby.



A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was shot in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night.

What we know:

Police responded to the 2300 block of Margaret Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk, barely conscious, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects fired at the victim from a car as he and his friends were leaving a corner store.

That vehicle was later found unoccupied a short distance down the road.

What we don't know:

The victim has not yet been identified. Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects at this time.