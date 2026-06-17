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Teen critical after shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published June 17, 2026 10:23 AM EDT
Published June 17, 2026 10:23 AM EDT
Wilmington Hospital shooting leaves 1 dead; Trump at G7
Wilmington Hospital shooting leaves 1 dead; Trump at G7

Wilmington Hospital shooting leaves 1 dead; Trump at G7

A suspect was taken into custody in Philadelphia after a deadly shooting at a hospital in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday afternoon. President Trump continues to meet with world leaders at the G7 Summit. 

The Brief

    • A teen is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the back Tuesday night.
    • Police say the suspect or suspects opened fire from a passing vehicle. 
    • Authorities later located that vehicle nearby. 

PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was shot in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night. 

What we know:

Police responded to the 2300 block of Margaret Street just before 7:30 p.m. 

Officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk, barely conscious, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects fired at the victim from a car as he and his friends were leaving a corner store. 

That vehicle was later found unoccupied a short distance down the road. 

What we don't know:

The victim has not yet been identified. Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects at this time.

The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.

PhiladelphiaCrime & Public Safety