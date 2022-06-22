Teen critically injured in Philadelphia shootout to face charges amid search for more suspects

An 18-year-old who was critically injured in a gunfight over the weekend will be facing charges in the incident, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Khyseem Pratt, 18, was found lying in an alleyway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in West Philadelphia.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where police said he had originally been listed in extremely critical condition.

After further investigation, authorities say they learned from surveillance video that Pratt had been involved in a gunfight with several other people when he was shot.

The District Attorney’s Office revealed Monday that Pratt – who was armed with an AR-15- and two other armed males appeared to be sneaking up on someone when gunfire erupted. The others fled as Pratt was struck, and an unidentified woman could be seen tossing his rifle under a nearby dumpster.

The rifle was later recovered by police.

The investigation is ongoing, as authorities say they are continuing to search for more shooters, including the other males who were with Pratt. They are also looking for the person who appeared to be their intended target.

36 shell casings were found at the scene.

Pratt has been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related offenses.