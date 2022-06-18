Police: 18-year-old fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old male is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in a West Philadelphia alley.

According to authorities, police responded to the 1000 block of North 39th Street Saturday night, just after 9:30, after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a person shot.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man in critical condition.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds across his entire body. He was found in an alleyway, behind a corner store.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where the man is listed in critical condition.

Officials say an investigation is underway. Police found 35 shell casings, fired from at least three weapons, which covered about a block and a half. They know that one firearm appeared to be a rifle, while a second was a large caliber handgun and a third was thought to be a small caliber handgun.

Police are looking at surveillance video obtained from various locations within the block and a half crime scene. No arrests have been made.