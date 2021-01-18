Teen says he was jumped while walking home from work in Mount Airy

Cypress Wilkinson, 17, of Mount Airy described a frightening attack when three men in their 20s jumped him a little over a week ago.

"I completely didn't expect it," he said.

It was a Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. when the high school senior was walking home from his job as a busboy at the Chestnut Hill Grill. He noticed a white SUV as he cut through the CVS parking lot at Mount Plesant and Lincoln Drive.

As he got closer to his house, he realized it had pulled across the street and that's when he says three men got out and demanded everything he had.

"I start walking closer to my house and by the time I'm in my yard one of these guys tackle me," he explained.

Wilkinson knew he was outnumbered and admits he was scared. His dad who is a martial arts instructor taught him from an early age. He says his training kicked in and probably saved his life.

"He was on the ground and was able to get that guy off of him and then what he did was run into the street to create a scene," his dad Andre Duza said.

The alleged attackers took off in an SUV.

"It's really infuriating when that kind of thing happens for several different reasons, but when it's your kid, it makes you even more angry," Duza said.

Wilkinson added, "I'm really lucky cause they could have done anything. No one was around."

