Teen girls accused of joyride in Washington Township, damaging multiple homes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police in Gloucester County's Washington Township said two teenage girls took a joyride early Tuesday morning, causing damage across the neighborhood.
What we know:
Police started receiving calls from the Canterbury Mews neighborhood around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
According to the callers, a car had hit a condo, fence, multiple air conditioning units and a curb on Covered Bridge Court. After officers investigated, they found the car, a white SUV with front-end damage, at a home on Rutland Court.
Police woke up the homeowner, and that's when they said they discovered that two 13-year-old girls had taken their parents' car for a joyride.
No one was injured in the incident, and the Washington County Building Inspector said the building was structurally safe.
What you can do:
Police are still investigating, and asked anyone with information or anyone who might have property damage to contact them.
The Source: Information in this story is from a Facebook post from the Washington Township of Gloucester County Police Department.