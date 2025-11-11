Teen girls accused of joyride in Washington Township, damaging multiple homes

article

The Brief Two teenage girls in Gloucester County have been accused of taking their parents' SUV for a joyride Tuesday morning. The SUV damaged multiple homes. Police asked anyone else whose property was damaged to contact them.



Police in Gloucester County's Washington Township said two teenage girls took a joyride early Tuesday morning, causing damage across the neighborhood.

What we know:

Police started receiving calls from the Canterbury Mews neighborhood around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

According to the callers, a car had hit a condo, fence, multiple air conditioning units and a curb on Covered Bridge Court. After officers investigated, they found the car, a white SUV with front-end damage, at a home on Rutland Court.

Police woke up the homeowner, and that's when they said they discovered that two 13-year-old girls had taken their parents' car for a joyride.

No one was injured in the incident, and the Washington County Building Inspector said the building was structurally safe.

What you can do:

Police are still investigating, and asked anyone with information or anyone who might have property damage to contact them.