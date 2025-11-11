Expand / Collapse search

Teen girls accused of joyride in Washington Township, damaging multiple homes

Published  November 11, 2025 6:21pm EST
A security video screenshot, showing a white SUV rapidly approaching the camera. article

Security footage showing a white SUV crashing into a home in Washington Township in Gloucester County, New Jersey. (Credit: Washington Township Police Department (Gloucester County) New Jersey via Facebook)

    • Two teenage girls in Gloucester County have been accused of taking their parents' SUV for a joyride Tuesday morning.
    • The SUV damaged multiple homes.
    • Police asked anyone else whose property was damaged to contact them.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police in Gloucester County's Washington Township said two teenage girls took a joyride early Tuesday morning, causing damage across the neighborhood.

What we know:

Police started receiving calls from the Canterbury Mews neighborhood around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

According to the callers, a car had hit a condo, fence, multiple air conditioning units and a curb on Covered Bridge Court. After officers investigated, they found the car, a white SUV with front-end damage, at a home on Rutland Court.

Police woke up the homeowner, and that's when they said they discovered that two 13-year-old girls had taken their parents' car for a joyride.

No one was injured in the incident, and the Washington County Building Inspector said the building was structurally safe.

What you can do:

Police are still investigating, and asked anyone with information or anyone who might have property damage to contact them.

The Source: Information in this story is from a Facebook post from the Washington Township of Gloucester County Police Department.

