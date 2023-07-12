Teen hit, 75-year-old man killed by driver fleeing police near National Mall

A 75-year-old man was killed Wednesday and a child was injured after they were hit by a driver fleeing police near the National Mall, authorities say.

According to Lt. Paul Mayhair with U.S. Secret Service, officers tried to stop the car, which had an expired registration, at the intersection of 17th and Constitution, NW, around 1:30 p.m. The driver initially indicated that they were going to stop but quickly took off going down 17th Street.

The suspect then ran a red light, hitting the man and a 13-year-old, who are relatives. Officials performed lifesaving measures and transported the 75-year-old victim to the hospital in critical condition but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Roads remain closed at Constitution Ave, NW between 14th Street and 19th Street.

Police are still searching for the vehicle involved.



