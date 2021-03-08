Expand / Collapse search

Teen in stable condition after being shot inside North Philadelphia deli

PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year old boy is in stable condition after being shot inside of a North Philadelphia deli late Sunday night.

It happened just before midnight at the intersection of West Cambria Street and North 27th Street.

The victim was shot four times in the leg and taken to the hospital.

There is no word yet on suspects or a motive. 

