Teen killed after SEPTA bus shooting in West Philly: police

The Brief An altercation on a SEPTA bus turned deadly Saturday, officials say. Sources say the victim was a 15-year-old boy.



Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on a SEPTA bus Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

What we know:

On Saturday at around 1 p.m., police say an altercation between a group of five to six juveniles occurred at the rear of the Route 15 SEPTA bus operating on the trolley line near North 40th Street and West Girard Avenue.

Police say the driver stopped the bus and one of the juveniles exited through the rear door and fired a single shot back into the bus, striking a 15-year-old boy in his chest.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police where he was pronounced dead at 1:19 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

The suspect was believed to be wearing a mask, sources say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if any other passengers on the bus were injured in the incident.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.