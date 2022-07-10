Unsolved murder victim honored as family, friends march in Delaware County in her memory

On the year anniversary of the unsolved murder of a 16-year-old Delaware County girl, her peers take to the streets. They want her killer caught and they want the violence to stop.

They marched from the scene of the murder of Kyanna Woods McCrea in Colwyn to the police station, hoping to send a message.

Kyanna’s mom, LaToya McCrea says it isn’t just about honoring her daughter, but demanding better from the youth of Philadelphia.

"To get a call to action to stop the violence, especially with these young kids out here. It’s sad cause it’s kids killing kids and it’s senseless. It don’t make no sense," LaToya said.

A stark difference in Saturday’s march, is the amount of youth taking part. Dyshon Harden was a friend of Kyanna. He says he knows far more people his age with guns than he should.

"I know a lot. It just be for nonsense, a lot of beef. Street beef that’s really pointless. It could be solved over really small stuff. It’s really hard to speak on it because it’s nonsense," Harden explained.

McCrea has a message to the person who took the life of her daughter, "My whole thing is just don’t be a coward. You shot my daughter down four days before her 17th birthday and you know I hope it eats you up at night and I just want you to turn yourself in."