Armed carjacking ends with shooting in Oxford Circle, police say

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot during a carjacking in Oxford Circle Sunday morning.

A man was robbed at gunpoint around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oakland and Van Kirk streets, according to police.

The victim was shot at least two times, and transported to a local hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in the victim's black 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with New York license plate JMU*8902.