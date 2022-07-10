Armed carjacking ends with shooting in Oxford Circle, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot during a carjacking in Oxford Circle Sunday morning.
A man was robbed at gunpoint around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oakland and Van Kirk streets, according to police.
The victim was shot at least two times, and transported to a local hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Man caught loading truck with stolen items in broad daylight in Point Breeze
- 2 men shot and killed while riding in funeral procession in Upper Darby, police say
- Unsolved murder victim honored as family, friends march in Delaware County in her memory
Police say the suspect fled the scene in the victim's black 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with New York license plate JMU*8902.