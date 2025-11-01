Man killed in shooting on Walnut Street in West Philadelphia

article

The Brief Police responded to a shooting late Saturday morning on the 5200 block of Walnut Street. The victim, a man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the hospital. The scene remains active as homicide detectives investigate.



Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday morning on Walnut Street in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Walnut Street around 11:14 a.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:35 a.m.

The area is currently being held as a crime scene while homicide detectives continue their investigation.

No arrests or suspect information have been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit or submit anonymous tips by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).