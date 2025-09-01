Teen shot through window of Philadelphia home while playing video games with friends: police

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was playing video games with friends when ‘several shots’ were fired through the living room window. The teen was brought by police to Temple University Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the back, police said. No arrests have been reported.



Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was playing video games with friends inside a Philadelphia home when he was shot through the front living room window.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Officers brought the teen to Temple Hospital wherer he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the teen was inside the property playing video games with friends when someone fired through the living room window, striking the teen.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting and police have not shared a possible motive.