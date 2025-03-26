Teen suspect wanted in SEPTA bus shooting that killed Upper Darby student: police

article

The Brief A teen suspect is being sought in connection to the deadly shooting of another teen. The victim was fatally shot on a SEPTA bus last week. The suspect is one of several juveniles seen on surveillance footage.



A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed onboard a SEPTA bus last week, and police are asking for the public's help to locate one of the suspects.

What we know:

Philadelphia police have identified 17-year-old Zayki Davis as a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly SEPTA shooting that happened on March 22.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The backstory:

Zahkir Whitfield, a 15-year-old student from Upper Darby, was fatally shot in the chest on a SEPTA bus.

Police say the deadly incident began when a group of 5-6 juveniles got into a fight at the back of the bus.

When the bus driver stopped, one of the juveniles got off and fired one shot into the back of the bus, hitting the teen in the chest.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance footage showing the suspected juveniles.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.