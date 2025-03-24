Police ID Upper Darby High School student killed in shooting on SEPTA bus

The Brief Zahkir Whitfield, 15, was fatally shot when investigators say he and a group of juveniles got into an argument in the back of a SEPTA bus in West Philly. Whitfield was a student at Upper Darby High School. No arrests have been made.



Authorities have identified an Upper Darby High School student who was killed during an altercation-turned-shooting aboard a SEPTA bus on Saturday.

Zahkir Whitfield, 15, was fatally shot when investigators say he and a group of juveniles were involved in an altercation in the back of a SEPTA bus in West Philly.

It's believed the shooter, who police have not identified, exited the bus and fired into the bus at least one time, fatally striking the teen.

What we know:

Investigators say as many as six juveniles were involved in an altercation in the back of a Route 15 SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia around 1 p.m. Saturday.

When the bus driver stopped the bus, police say one of the juveniles exited and fired into the bus at least one time, fatally striking a 15-year-old boy in the chest.

Police on Monday identified the slain teen as 15-year-old Zahkir Whitfield, a student at Upper Darby High School.

They also released the surveillance video above of four suspects wanted in connection to the murder.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

Police have asked anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.