Teen, women among 5 shot in North Philadelphia early Monday morning

At least five people are in the hospital after police say they were shot in North Philadelphia early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. near 15th Street and West Allegheny Avenue.

Police say two women, two men, and a teenage boy were shot during the incident. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 31-years-old.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 19-year-old man suffered a graze wound to one of his leg, and a 20-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the back of her head.

A 28-year-old woman and 31-year-old male were taken to the hospital in private vehicles after they were both shot in the lower body during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

