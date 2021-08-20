Teenage lifeguard critically injured after rowboat capsizes in Cape May

article

A 16-year-old Cape May lifeguard is in critical condition after a wave capsized his rowboat and knocked him unconscious on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The boy was taken to Cape May Regional Hospital and transferred to Cooper Hospital in Camden.

According to officials, the unnamed teenager was rowing a boat in the ocean around 11:30 a.m. when a wave capsized his vessel.

He was knocked unconscious and rescued by beach patrol members who provided CPR.

Officials from the city manager's office said it's the teen's first year serving as a lifeguard.

