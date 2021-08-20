Man accused of impersonating police officer, assaulting women during traffic stops in New Jersey, police say

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a man accused of impersonating a police officer and assaulting at least two women during phony traffic stops.

The Cherry Hill Police Department said the wanted man was driving a white Ford van outfitted with red and blue emergency lights on Monday afternoon when he pulled over a woman on Route 38 near the Cherry Hill Mall.

The New Jersey State Police released a composite sketch of a man accused of impersonating a police officer and assaulting at least two women during fake traffic stops.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s with dark red or brown hair and a beard, was allegedly wearing a shirt that said ‘POLICE’ across the front during the stop.

Police say the wanted man grabbed the woman by the neck when she became suspicious and asked for his credentials. The woman managed to drive away and dial 911 for help, according to authorities.

New Jersey State Police reported at least two similar incidents happened in Brick and Wall townships in early August. During one of the fake traffic stops, police say the suspect attempted to drag the woman out of her car when she refused to comply.

Police say the man is accused of using a van outfitted with emergency lights to pull over drivers.

The victims in both incidents gave police similar descriptions of the suspect, but said he was driving a black Ford Crown Victoria with an emergency light. One victim described her attacker as a man between 40-50 years old with a red beard, a ponytail and tattoos.

New Jersey State Police on Friday released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information should reach out to local authorities.

LATEST NEW JERSEY HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter