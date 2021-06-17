Teens, 18 and 15, charged in Wilmington shooting that critically injured man

article

An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old are facing charges after they were arrested in connection to a shooting in Wilmington last week that left a man critically injured.

18-year-old Nazer Hayman-Cooper and a 15-year-old suspect who was not named due to his age were each charged with first-degree assault, attempted robbery and related charges, according to officials.

Officers said the shooting happened last Wednesday on the 200 block of Garden Court around 3 p.m. The victim, a 28-year-old man, arrived at a local hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

Following a week-long investigation, officers arrested the two teens on Wednesday without incident.

Hayman-Cooper was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution. The juvenile suspect is being held at a youth detention center in New Castle County.

