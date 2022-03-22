Teens arrested after 73-year-old woman carjacked, dragged to death

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Three of the four teens suspected in a deadly carjacking. (New Orleans Police)

Police in New Orleans said they have arrested four teenagers suspected of carjacking a 73-year-old woman and dragging her to death.

Authorities said the incident happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Scott Street.

Officers said when they arrived, they located the victim, Linda Frickey, on the ground unresponsive "suffering from her arm being dismembered from her body." Frick was pronounced dead on the scene.

RELATED: Girl, 9, visiting from Miami sucker-punched in head at Central Park

At a news conference Tuesday, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Frickey became entangled in her seatbelt during the carjacking, which led to her being dragged from the vehicle. Ferguson said her arm was eventually severed from the body.

Ferguson said four teens have been arrested in connection to the case: a 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old female and two 15-year-old females. Their names haven’t been released but they will be charged with second-degree murder, according to Ferguson.

Police also said that they were able to catch the suspects after they released photos and their parents notified law enforcement.

Witnesses spoke to local reporters about the brutal crime.

"I heard screaming, like ‘you're-going-to-die’ screaming," Austin Northcott told WWL-TV. "Just not a normal scream."

RELATED: Infiniti doing donuts runs over bystander in Manhattan

"It was the most grotesque, surreal, horrific thing I’ve ever seen. Complete reckless abandonment. No regard for human life," Todd Ecker also told the outlet.

According to WWL, police later found the woman’s car abandoned about 15 blocks away, on the corner of Dumaine and North Dupre streets in the Bayou St. John neighborhood.

"What occurred to 73-year-old Linda Frickey was heinous and unthinkable," Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "I can’t help, but think of my own mother and other elders in our community. While we will allow the NOPD to complete a thorough investigation, any and all persons that the evidence shows participated in the murder of this elder will be prosecuted to the absolute fullest extent of the law."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.





