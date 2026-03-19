Woman's death at Bucks County apartment ruled a homicide: DA

The Brief The death of 23-year-old Maria Popol has been ruled a homicide, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Police were called to an apartment on Main Street in Telford last Sunday for reports of an unconscious person. Investigators have asked anyone with information on the case to come forward.



Prosecutors in Bucks County say the death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found in a Telford apartment is now being investigated as a homicide.

What we know:

Officers from the Telford Borough Police Department were called to an apartment on the 100 block of Main Street on March 15 for reports of an unresponsive person.

Officers found the body of 23-year-old Maria Popol after arriving at the apartment, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Popol's death was later ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

What you can do:

Prosecutors say the investigation is "active and fluid," and asked anyone with information about the case to come forward.