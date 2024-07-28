Temple police K9 Chandler passes away weeks after 10th birthday

article

Temple University is mourning the loss of its police K9 Chandler who passed away Sunday, the police department says.

Temple University Police Department posted the sad news to its Instagram and Facebook accounts Sunday.

According to the post. K9 Chandler died due to a medical condition.

Chandler celebrated his 10th birthday on FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia just last month.

The police department says Chandler served the Temple community for more than six years, working alongside his handler, Officer Natalie Sherman.

"K9 Chandler was a brave and selfless dog who dedicated much of his life to public service and community outreach," read the caption. "He was also a special member of our department family and holds a beloved place in all our hearts. Please keep K9 Chandler and Police Officer Sherman in your thoughts and prayers."

The TUPD will announce a formal memorial service later this week.