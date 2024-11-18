Temple University becomes first school in region to use A.I.-powered gun detection software

Temple University announced that it will use gun detection software powered by artifical intelligence to help keep the North Philadelphia campus safe.

ZeroEyes, which the school says is backed by the Department of Homeland Security, uses existing security cameras and a combination of A.I. and human verification to detect exposed guns. It's the first time the technology will be used at a university in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

"ZeroEyes is another piece of technology we have implemented that not only makes the Temple community safer, but also makes the city safer," Temple Chief of Police Jennifer Griffin said. "There is no doubt about it: Philadelphia and Temple have a growing partnership in safety, and we're proud to be part of it."

The "cutting-edge" software works by alerting the ZeroEyes Operation Center if a gun is detected. Specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans staffed round the clock at the operations center will then alert Temple Police within 3-5 seconds with information on the gun type and the suspect's last known location.

"It works fast; however, good security comes in layers," Temple Deputy Chief Michael Smith said. "Temple has many layers of security to serve the Temple community."

Temple received funding for ZeroEyes as part of a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The first $300,000 of the grant went to upgrading cameras around campus, and another $150,000 was earmarked for gun detection camera and license plate reading cameras.

"Anything that is going to save lives is worth it," Griffin said.