Temple University police officer killed in shooting near campus

A Temple University police officer has died after he was shot while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect, officials say.

Sources tell FOX 29 the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the area of 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

University officials say the officer was investigating a robbery of a convenience store at 15th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

The officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died, according to the university.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police have yet to provide information about a suspect or an arrest.

The university says Temple Police and Philadelphia police are still working to gather information about the incident.

The full statement released by Temple Saturday night reads:

"Temple University is heartbroken to confirm that a Temple University police officer was shot at 1700 W. Montgomery Avenue while trying to apprehend the suspect in a robbery of a convenience store located at the corner of Cecil B. Moore and 15th Street. The officer was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Both the Philadelphia Police Department and the Temple University Police Department are still gathering information regarding the incident. Out of respect for the officer’s friends and family, we will not be releasing his identity at this time. There are simply no words that can make sense of such a tragedy. It tears at our sense of community, and wounds us to our very soul. Temple has lost an officer and hero to senseless violence. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time."

In the wake of the shooting, several local police departments shared their condolences on social media, as well as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

"Heartbroken and outraged by tonight’s news of the shooting and death of a Temple University police officer," read a tweet from Mayor Kenney. "The City of Philadelphia joins the Temple community in mourning. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.