10-year-old girl killed in 4th of July Vineland shooting

Vineland Police are investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl who was shot on the Fourth of July.

The girl was shot at a home in the 700 block of West Earl Drive, in what appears to be a drive-by shooting. According to authorities, police were dispatched around 11:15, to Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, where she was being treated before succumbing to her injury.

Investigators are working to determine who the intended target of the shooting was, and ask anyone with information about this crime to contact Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submit information to CCPO.TIPS anonymously.

Officials are asking anyone who resides in the area to share their home cameras between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Anyone with home video may contact CCPO.TIPS to notify detectives who will then make contact.

